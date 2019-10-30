The Desolating Sacrilege at Holy Mass concluding the Pan-Amazon Synod of Bishops 2019-10-27: ‘let those who are in Rome flee to the mountains!’

The Desolating Sacrilege at Holy Mass concluding the Pan-Amazon Synod [“La Pachamama” Synod] of Bishops Sunday, 2019-10-27: ‘let those who are in Rome flee to the mountains!’

The “Desolating Sacrilege”

The “Desolating Sacrilege”, literally “Abomination of Desolation”, is taken from Daniel 9:27 meaning the profanation of the temple (1 Mac 1:54). In the verses Mark 13:14-23 on the great tribulation, our LORD appears to regard the fall of Jerusalem as a metaphor for the end of the world.

The Desolating Sacrilege upon the Altar of Burnt Offering c. 167 B.C.

1 Maccabees 1:53-55 (RSVCE)

The rabbis as a whole consider the expression “Abomination of Desolation” as referring to the desecration of the Temple by the erection of a Zeus statue in its sacred precincts by Antiochus IV Epiphanes.

The Jewish War in Judaea (70-71 CE)

The Arch of Titus is a Roman Triumphal Arch which was erected by Domitian in c. 81 CE at the foot of the Palatine hill on the Via Sacra in the Forum Romanum, Rome. It commemorates the victories of his father Vespasian and brother Titus in the Jewish War in Judaea (70-71 CE) when the great city of Jerusalem was sacked and the vast riches of its temple plundered. The arch is also a political and religious statement expressing the divinity of the late emperor Titus.

In the year AD 70, the Roman armies destroyed and profaned the temple, though the exact nature of the Desolating Sacrilege is unknown. The South inner panel close-up of relief of the Arch shows some spoils from the plundered temple.

Hadrian later ordered the erection of a statue of Jupiter on its ruins.

Worship to “La Pachamama”, Mother Earth, was the Desolating Sacrilege at the Holy Mass concluding the Pan-Amazon Synod, Sunday, Oct 27, 2019

The offering for the worship of “La Pachamama” was the pot full of the dirt and flowers placed on the right corner of the Altar when facing, and on Pope Francis’ left.

It appears that this offering was also present to the left of Pope Francis in the Aula where the Pan-Amazon Synod was held.

Endnotes

The Navarre Bible – NT Expanded Edition Commentary:

1) Matthew 24:15-28

The discourse now returns to what our LORD was saying earlier (24:5-8). In the first verses of this passage (vv. 15-22), he seems to be referring specifically to the destruction of Jerusalem and all the unimaginable travails that will involve (cf. v. 21). To denominate this terrible event, Jesus uses the phrase “the desolating sacrilege”, referring to the “abomination of desolation”, spoken of in the book of Daniel (9:27; 11:31; 12:11), when the prophet speaks of the idolatrous Antiochus IV Epiphanes, who occupied the temple with his troops and placed images of false gods on the altar of burnt offerings (1 Mac 1:54). Our LORD is applying that episode from the history of Israel to the future destruction of Jerusalem: that is why he calls attention to the passage in Daniel (“let the reader understand”). A new abomination, he says, will occur, ruining the temple to make way for idolatrous worship – as would happen in fact in year AD 70, when the Roman armies destroyed and profaned the temple, and again later under Hadrian, who ordered the erection of a statue of Jupiter on its ruins. Our LORD the (vv. 25-28) announces further calamities: amid all these trials, false prophets and messiahs will appear (v. 24), who will perform false signs and wonders. They will try to pass themselves off as the true Christ who is to come (v. 26). Jesus has a single word of warning for all these eventualities: “Do not believe it” (vv. 23, 26). The Son of man will not come in a hidden way or only for the sake of certain individuals; he will come like lightning that lights up all the earth (v. 27)

2) Mark 13:14-23

In these verses, our LORD appears to regard the fall of Jerusalem as a metaphor for the end of the world. The “desolating sacrilege”, literally “abomination of desolation” (v. 14), is a phrase taken from Daniel 9:27 meaning the profanation of the temple (1 Mc 1:54). Our LORD uses it to describe the terrible situation of the inhabitants of Jerusalem (vv. 14-20) when these days come: their plight will seem unbearable. He also speaks of the false messiahs and false prophets who will appear to work “signs and wonders” to deceive believers (vv. 21-22). This great “tribulation” (v. 19) is something that Christians should keep in mind when they feel they can endure no further trials. To cope with these difficulties, our LORD says, Christians must remember two things. First, he realizes that the dangers may well seem overwhelming, but God will not allow his chosen ones to be tempted beyond their endurance (v. 20). Also, they should remember that he has forewarned them: they must take heed and be watchful (v. 23). “The Word kept hidden from us the day and hour of the end of all things, and the day and hour of our own deaths. […] Since we know neither the day nor the hour, we will walk onwards every day as we have been called, fixing our attention on what is truly important and ignoring whatever is of no real importance. If a man knew the day and hour of his death, he might waste all the time before it came. Since we know neither the day nor the hour, we must always be prepared” (St. Athanasius, Contra Aroanos, 3, 49).

3) Central to the role of the False Prophet

is making the earth and its inhabitants worship the first beast.

“La Pachamama”, or Mother Earth.

Resources

