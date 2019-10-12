Prophecies of Our Lady of Good Success About Our Times: The Holy Pontiff?

Prophecies of Our Lady of Good Success About Our Times

During the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries, Our Lady of Good Success appeared in Quito, Ecuador, to a Spanish nun of the Conceptionist Order, Mother Mariana of Jesus Torres y Berriochoa, whose little-known but extraordinary life has a direct connection with our days.

Prophecies About The Holy Pontiff?

But when [evil] seems triumphant and when authority abuses its power, committing all manner of injustice and oppressing the weak, their ruin shall be near. They will fall and crash to the ground. Then will the Church, joyful and triumphant like a young girl, reawaken and be comfortably cradled in the arms of my most dear and elect son of those times. If he lends an ear to the inspirations of grace–one of which will be the reading of these great mercies that my Son and I have had toward you–we shall fill him with graces and very special gifts and will make him great on earth and much greater in Heaven. There we have reserved a precious seat for him because, heedless of men, he will have fought for truth and ceaselessly defended the rights of the Church, deserving to be called ‘martyr.’

Pray constantly, implore tirelessly, and weep bitter tears in the seclusion of your heart, beseeching the Eucharistic Heart of my most holy Son to take pity on His ministers and to end as soon as possible these unhappy times by sending to His Church the Prelate who shall restore the spirit of her priests.

Novena to Our Lady of Good Success, January 25 – February 2

